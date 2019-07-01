AJK Prime Minister pays tributes to valiant IOK people for resisting against Indian occupying forces

(@FahadShabbir)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ,: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were strongly resisting Indian forces despite worst atrocities and human rights abuses against them by the forces.

Talking to parliamentary leader of PML-N Raja Zafarul Haque in the Federal capital, he observed that Indian forces were now targeting the innocent children with the use of pellet guns, an official statement issued by AJK government Monday night said.

He asked the international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian brutalities in IOK.

Haider said valiant armed forces of Pakistan and people of Jammu & Kashmir were part and parcel to each other being one body and two souls. "Army was safeguarding well the lives and properties of people living along the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir," he added.

Haider told Zafar ul Haque that Indian forces were engaged in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from across the LoC against civilian population.

He said his government took special measures in the next fiscal year's budget to provide better facilities to the people of LoC.

He said the Indian forces had crossed all limits of brutalities against people of Kashmir which increased their more hatred against India.

The AJK premier said his government was taking good care of Kashmiri refugees. More facilities had been ensured for them in the next budget to mitigate their sufferings, he stated.

He also lauded the measures of Pak Army to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Their sacrifices in this mission would never be forgotten, he maintained.

Raja Zafarul Haque appreciated the performance of AJK government, especially its largest budget which was deficit-free.

He said the state government practically adhered to the vision of Sharif in growth and development of AJK.

He assured that Pakistani nation would never leave its Kashmiri brethren alone and continue its moral, political and diplomatic support in all times.