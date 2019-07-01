UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

AJK Prime Minister Pays Tributes To Valiant IOK People For Resisting Against Indian Occupying Forces

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 49 seconds ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 10:36 PM

AJK Prime Minister pays tributes to valiant IOK people for resisting against Indian occupying forces

Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were strongly resisting Indian forces despite worst atrocities and human rights abuses against them by the forces

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) ,: Azad Jammu & Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Monday said the people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir were strongly resisting Indian forces despite worst atrocities and human rights abuses against them by the forces.

Talking to parliamentary leader of PML-N Raja Zafarul Haque in the Federal capital, he observed that Indian forces were now targeting the innocent children with the use of pellet guns, an official statement issued by AJK government Monday night said.

He asked the international human rights organizations to take notice of Indian brutalities in IOK.

Haider said valiant armed forces of Pakistan and people of Jammu & Kashmir were part and parcel to each other being one body and two souls. "Army was safeguarding well the lives and properties of people living along the LoC in Azad Jammu Kashmir," he added.

Haider told Zafar ul Haque that Indian forces were engaged in unprovoked and indiscriminate firing from across the LoC against civilian population.

He said his government took special measures in the next fiscal year's budget to provide better facilities to the people of LoC.

He said the Indian forces had crossed all limits of brutalities against people of Kashmir which increased their more hatred against India.

The AJK premier said his government was taking good care of Kashmiri refugees. More facilities had been ensured for them in the next budget to mitigate their sufferings, he stated.

He also lauded the measures of Pak Army to eliminate the menace of terrorism. Their sacrifices in this mission would never be forgotten, he maintained.

Raja Zafarul Haque appreciated the performance of AJK government, especially its largest budget which was deficit-free.

He said the state government practically adhered to the vision of Sharif in growth and development of AJK.

He assured that Pakistani nation would never leave its Kashmiri brethren alone and continue its moral, political and diplomatic support in all times.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Firing Prime Minister Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Budget Jammu Azad Jammu And Kashmir Moral All From Government Refugee

Recent Stories

No agreement with IMF to fix exchange rate at cert ..

47 seconds ago

AJK to be air-linked with rest of the world soon

48 seconds ago

Youth died in police custody, relatives stage prot ..

52 seconds ago

CDA's Degree Verification Cell directs to complete ..

55 seconds ago

UN Chief Concerned by Iran Passing Uranium Limit - ..

8 minutes ago

Foreign Travel Agencies Sell Tours to Crimea Albei ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.