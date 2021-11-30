(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the imposition of the Hindutva agenda on the Kashmiri people on fast-track, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the deployment of additional forces, arbitrary termination of Muslim employees from the local bureaucracy, and issuance of millions of domicile certificates to non-locals as part of the conspiracy being advanced by the Modi regime to affect the demographic change on urgent basis, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He denounced the wide-ranging allotment of residential plots to 2.5 million non-locals who have been illegally issued domicile certificates of the territory.

The spokesman also strongly condemned the upsurge in the illegal termination of Muslim employees from their services without any cause.

Terming the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, as a brazen violation of international laws and the UN-acknowledge disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that our sole demand is the right to self-determination under which the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been promised to decide their political future according to their wishes and aspirations through a free and fair plebiscite.

"Our resistance movement is beyond the restoration of Article 370, but at the same time India has no locus stand to change the laws of the disputed territory for its own nefarious designs," he added.

The APHC spokesman said that India cannot hide its secret plans from the people of Kashmir where non-local businessmen, employees, and laborers have outnumbered the local population.

"The proposed increase in the number of assembly seats in Jammu region by the so-called Delimitation Commission has been arranged to increase the number of the total strength of BJP seats so that the bottlenecks in the way of implementation of Hindutva Agenda in the occupied territory be removed," he said.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary-General to take serious action against the forcible imposition of the Hidutua Agenda in a Muslim majority disputed territory by India and stop genocide and human rights abuses to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.