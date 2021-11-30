UrduPoint.com

APHC Decries Modi's Wide-ranging Steps To Impose Hindutva Agenda In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 34 seconds ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 12:44 PM

APHC decries Modi's wide-ranging steps to impose Hindutva agenda in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the imposition of the Hindutva agenda on the Kashmiri people on fast-track, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2021 ) :The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the imposition of the Hindutva agenda on the Kashmiri people on fast-track, in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar termed the deployment of additional forces, arbitrary termination of Muslim employees from the local bureaucracy, and issuance of millions of domicile certificates to non-locals as part of the conspiracy being advanced by the Modi regime to affect the demographic change on urgent basis, Kashmir Media Service reported.

He denounced the wide-ranging allotment of residential plots to 2.5 million non-locals who have been illegally issued domicile certificates of the territory.

The spokesman also strongly condemned the upsurge in the illegal termination of Muslim employees from their services without any cause.

Terming the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A, as a brazen violation of international laws and the UN-acknowledge disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said that our sole demand is the right to self-determination under which the people of Jammu and Kashmir have been promised to decide their political future according to their wishes and aspirations through a free and fair plebiscite.

"Our resistance movement is beyond the restoration of Article 370, but at the same time India has no locus stand to change the laws of the disputed territory for its own nefarious designs," he added.

The APHC spokesman said that India cannot hide its secret plans from the people of Kashmir where non-local businessmen, employees, and laborers have outnumbered the local population.

"The proposed increase in the number of assembly seats in Jammu region by the so-called Delimitation Commission has been arranged to increase the number of the total strength of BJP seats so that the bottlenecks in the way of implementation of Hindutva Agenda in the occupied territory be removed," he said.

The spokesman urged the United Nations Secretary-General to take serious action against the forcible imposition of the Hidutua Agenda in a Muslim majority disputed territory by India and stop genocide and human rights abuses to help resolve the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the United Nations Security Council resolutions.

Related Topics

Assembly India United Nations Hurriyat Conference Jammu Srinagar Same Muslim Media All From Million

Recent Stories

Artist suffering from cerebral palsy presents port ..

Artist suffering from cerebral palsy presents portraits to PM Imran Khan

30 seconds ago
 Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Pes ..

Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Peshawar

20 minutes ago
 Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Pes ..

Peshawar Zalmai's three-day trials conclude in Peshawar

22 minutes ago
 Country close to achieving $20 bln Textile export ..

Country close to achieving $20 bln Textile export target: Fawad

32 seconds ago
 Country close to achieving $20 bln import targets: ..

Country close to achieving $20 bln import targets: Fawad

33 seconds ago
 Russia Sold Oil, Gas Worth $15.6Bln to Germany in ..

Russia Sold Oil, Gas Worth $15.6Bln to Germany in First 9 Months of 2021 - Trade ..

37 seconds ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.