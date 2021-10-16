UrduPoint.com

APHC Expresses Concern Over Extrajudicial Killings In IIOJK

Faizan Hashmi 54 seconds ago Sat 16th October 2021 | 08:56 PM

APHC expresses concern over extrajudicial killings in IIOJK

The All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) has expressed grave concern over the unabated escalation in extrajudicial killings in the territory, In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 )

The APHC spokesman in a statement issued in Srinagar said innocent youth were arrested, tortured and killed in fake encounters by the Indian forces in IIOJK.

He demanded a high level probe into the fake encounters carried out by the Indian forces in every nook and corner of the territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The spokesman said the use of military power against the civil population was a sheer frustration and a clear indication of a deep sense of moral degradation and terrible defeat to suppress the freedom sentiments of the Kashmiris despite the use of one million forces by India.

He denounced the baseless allegations levelled against illegally detained youth and fictitious claims by the Indian forces that the youth were involved in the recent civilian killings.

He said that people of the localities were not ready to accept the fake claims of the occupation forces that they didn't know anything about such acclaimed encounters.

The spokesman paid rich tributes to the youth martyred by Indian troops during the last one week in different areas of the occupied territory.

He reiterated that the APHC along with freedom-loving people had moral obligations to take the ongoing freedom movement to its logical conclusion despite the ruthless killings, arbitrary arrests, torturing and extrajudicial killings at the hands of the Indian forces.

The spokesman urged the United Nations to take serious measures to stop Indian state terrorism in IIOJK and help in settling the Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN resolutions.

