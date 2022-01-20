APHC leaders pay tributes to Gaw Kadal martyrs

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have paid tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) leaders have paid tributes to the martyrs of Gaw Kadal on the eve of their martyrdom anniversary in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) more than 50 innocent people were killed in Gaw Kadal area of Srinagar on January 21 in 1990 when Indian forces had resorted to indiscriminate firing on peaceful demonstrators who were protesting against the molestation of several women by troops, the previous night.

APHC leaders, Farida Behenji and Yasmeen Raja, in a joint statement in Srinagar paid homage to the victims of the Gaw Kadal tragedy and said the Gaw Kadal and other such tragedies are a blot on India's democracy.

They appealed to the international human rights organizations to play their role in conducting an impartial inquiry into all such massacres in IIOJK and bringing the Indian forces involved in war crimes to book.

APHC leader, Abdul Samad Inqilabi, in a statement in Srinagar, paying tribute to the Gaw Kadal martyrs reiterated the Kashmiris' resolve to continue freedom movement till complete success. He also urged the world community and international human rights organizations to take notice of the growing Indian brutalities in the occupied territory.