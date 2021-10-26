UrduPoint.com

Arrangements Finalized To Mark Oct 27 As 'Black Day'

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 12:38 PM

Arrangements finalized to mark Oct 27 as 'Black Day'

The district administration finalized all the arrangements to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to condemn the Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK)

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The district administration finalized all the arrangements to mark the Kashmir Black Day on October 27 to condemn the Indian atrocities and brutalities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir(IIOJK).

While chairing a meeting to review arrangements here on Tuesday, Deputy Commissioner Wajid Ali Shah said the black day was observed every year in Pakistan to highlight the grave situation in IIOJK and to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this regard,the flags of Pakistan and Kashmir will be hoisted at public and private buildings where as number of rallies,seminars and solidarity activities would be held to mark the day in an appropriate manner,the ADCG briefed the meeting.

More Stories From Kashmir

