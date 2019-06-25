Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India intends to destabilize Balochistan province and turn it into a battlefield in order to punish Pakistan for supporting the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people, but the valiant and patriotic Baloch people will never let the Indian conspiracy materialize

QUETTA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2019) Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) President Sardar Masood Khan has said that India intends to destabilize Balochistan province and turn it into a battlefield in order to punish Pakistan for supporting the right of self-determination of Kashmiri people, but the valiant and patriotic Baloch people will never let the Indian conspiracy materialize.

Addressing participants of fourth national security workshop here on Tuesday, he said that the valiant Baloch people deserved a salute for their refusal to become part of India's proxy war in their province.

He said that Balochistan was part of the God-gifted state for which the people of Jammu and Kashmir with green flags in their hands were sacrificing their precious lives and expressed the confidence that the people of Pakistan particularly Balochistan would not leave their Kashmiri brothers and sisters alone in their just struggle.

He underlined that at present only one slogan that is "We are Pakistanis and Pakistan belongs to us" is echoing in the valleys and mountains of occupied Kashmir. “More than 500,000 people have so far sacrificed their lives since 1947 to integrate their state into Pakistan.

Even today, when a Kashmiri youth falls down after receiving the Indian army’s bullets on his chest, he does not let the Pakistani flag fall from his hands to the ground," he added. The AJK president said that the Kashmiri people have faced the worst brutalities of the humane history during the last 72 years, but they could not be deterred from their stand nor did they ever think about giving up their liberation struggle.

He said that those who think about an early compromise with India, and hint at some out of the box solution of Kashmir conflict must note that this "box" was full of Kashmiri people who accept nothing short of a solution to issue as per their aspirations.

"Kashmiri people on both sides of the Line of Control want a solution to the issue in accordance with the UN resolutions and their own wishes," he emphasized. Apprising the participants of the workshop about the latest situation of occupied Kashmir, Sardar Masood Khan said that after Pulwama attack, India, on the one hand, attempted to hold Pakistan responsible for it while on the other, it started a new round of barbarity in occupied Kashmir.

India tells the world that it is fighting a war on terrorism in occupied Kashmir, and at the same time, it claims that there are only 250 militants in the occupied territory. “Does it mean that it needed deployment of 880,000 regular troops to fight only 250 militants,” he questioned.

Sardar Masood Khan said the fact remains that India had deployed 800,000 of a total of 1.3 million troops in Kashmir not to fight any war on terrorism, but to suppress the peaceful struggle of hundreds of thousands of Kashmiris who daily take to streets to declare that they do not want to live with India.

He said that it was the moral and human responsibility of the Pakistani people to stand by the Kashmiri people, and step up their efforts to raise the voice of Kashmiris throughout the world.