Bipin Rawat Turned Kashmir Valley Into A Hell, Mushaal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 15, 2022 | 02:40 PM

The Chairperson of Peace and Culture Organisation, Mushaal Hussein Mullick said late notorious General BipinRawat had turned the Kashmir valley into a hell to materialize the agenda of RSS-trained Narendra Modi making India an unsafe place for Muslims and other minorities

She said hate crimes against Muslims, other minorities had alarmingly increased in Modi's India, as far-right Hindu leaders were openly calling for genocide against Muslims, said a news release here on Saturday.

Mushaal said these Hindu leaders were inspired by Rawat who used to hurl death threats to Kashmiris for resisting Indian tyranny and his comments about lynching Kashmiris spoke of his anti-Kashmiri biased.

The hurriyat leader said BipinRawat was RSS worker and Modi's right hand, who was notorious for his brutality and prejudice behaviours against the Muslims.

She went on to say that barbaric Indian general was involved in crimes against humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, adding that his belligerent statements were reflective of his Hindutva mindset and he had made it a practice to whip up anti-Pakistan sentiments.

The chairperson said the Modi government created Chief of Defence Staff post for General BipinRawat just to allow him to serve the Hindutva cause after his retirement from Indian Army.

Mushaal said Rawat was notorious for his brutality and prejudice against Muslims, as Muslims and Christians were being targeted as militants. Modi's regime was relentlessly implementing RSS ideology against minorities in India, she said.

She lamented that Modi was on a mission to purge India of its minorities and rights and life of Indian minorities would remain under threat until BJP's rule.

Mushaal said India was preparing for a genocide of Muslims, adding, the unchecked attacks on religious minorities in India was a challenge for international community.

She urged that the international community and world powers must hold India accountable for its crimes against minorities.

