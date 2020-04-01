Coronavirus; 100 discharged from quarantine centers in AJK

Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) government Tuesday said 100 people have been discharged from different quarantine centers after they were tested novel coronavirus (NCOV) negative, however, samples of another 62 people have been sent for test

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) Azad Jammu and Kashmir government Tuesday said 100 people have been discharged from different quarantine centers after they were tested novel coronavirus (NCOV) negative, however, samples of another 62 people have been sent for test.

It may be recalled that there were only 6 people tested positive for NCOV in AJK and are under treatment at Mirpur and Bhimber Hospitals while no death has occurred so for due to COVID- 19 in the region.

Health Department said a total of 239 people have been tested so for in the region out of which results of 6 were found positive while100 negative, however, results of 145 are awaited.

Besides tests, screening of the people, travel history was also being conducted and the families of positive cases are also being tested.