Create a new Pakistan in India for Muslims and other minorities – Masood Khan to Indian government

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, while addressing – as Chief Guest – a one-day conference organised by Bahria University titled "Kashmir: Heaven in Ashes", said that after dubbing Indian Muslims, and Hindus supporting Indian Muslims, as traitors they threaten them to go to Pakistan when they demand their fundamental rights. Instead of dispatching them to Pakistan on the flimsiest of excuses, visceral accusations of treason and orchestrating diabolical pogroms against them, the BJP-RSS led government should carve a new homeland within India for Muslims and minorities and call it “New Pakistan”.

"The land where Indian Muslims are living is their land and India is as much their homeland as of Hindus, Christians, Sikhs and Dalits. They cannot be expelled or deported by Hindu Fascists to whom this land doesn't belong exclusively", he said, adding that India wants to create a wave of communal violence and force Muslims to flee as it happened in UP, Patiala, Kapurthala, Alwar and Jammu in 1947.

"This is not going to happen again. Muslims will stay where they are", he said.

President Masood said that India should stop stealing the land of the Muslims in India and in IOJK. Citing the on-going statements of Indian zealot and lynching mobs, he said that the number of “Pakistanis” is increasing exponentially in every city of India.

President Masood Khan said that India has started a dual-track policy of making Kashmiri Muslims and Indian Muslims stateless so that they can create an upper-class Hindu State and it goes without saying that Dalits would be marginalized in due course and they too would certainly have no place in this “Pavithar Rashtra”. "Kashmiris and Indian Muslims will stay where they are in their own motherland”, he asserted.

The people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan, he said would recognise "New Pakistan, the new homeland for Indian Muslims in India” if India cannot bear their burden.

President Masood said that after August 5, India re-invaded, reoccupied and bifurcated the disputed territory. This was also, he said, highlighted by the then Malaysian Prime Minister Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad during his historic address at the United Nations General Assembly session, last year. Over a period of around 200 days since the occupational lockdown, numerous Kashmiris have been killed and thousands more have been moved to concentration camps, he said. India in bid to change the demographic composition of IOJK has planned to allot huge chunks of land to wealthy Hindu businesspersons. “All these moves are put in place to suffocate the local Muslim population and force them to concede”, he said.

The AJK President said that our biggest challenge is to break the silence of the international community and the powerful capitals. India has been treated as an exception for too long and it can no longer get away with the murder of thousands of innocent Kashmiris, he said.

The President while speaking to his audience said that Pakistan and the people of Kashmir have raised the dispute at all international forums.

“With the help of China, we have been able to hold a special UN Security Council sessions on Kashmir. The issue has once again been internationalised and the European Parliament and the British Parliament have held debates on this matter. The US-Congress has also had multiple hearings on Kashmir”, Masood Khan.

Sardar Masood said that before August 5 the international community would respond very cautiously to the claims of human rights violations in IOJK, out of fear of not jeopardizing their strategic and economic relations with India. Now, this taboo of not speaking against India has been broken and the global community has become very responsive to the demarches made by us, said Masood Khan.

“We are grateful to the international media and countries like China, Iran, Malaysia, Turkey, Germany, Norway and Sweden for boldly speaking up on Kashmir”, he said, adding that we have to capitalise on the communication bonanza provided to us.

Speaking on the offers of third-party mediation by President Trump on Kashmir, the President said that India has rejected all third party mediation. The peace-loving people of Jammu and Kashmir and Pakistan are keen to amicably resolve the issue of Kashmir but our interlocutor - India - is nowhere to be seen. No resolution of the Kashmir issue is possible without the inclusion of Kashmiris and the starting point of any talks will have to be the UN SC resolutions which clearly recognise the Kashmiris right to self-determination.

“While we yearn for a peaceful resolution of the dispute, the extremist Indian leadership has threatened to retake AJK and attack Pakistan. Pakistan is a sovereign country and India cannot just go around hurling such threats", he said. The struggle for liberation in Kashmir is not restricted to the disputed territory rather it is a war for Pakistan’s survival and the salvation of the Muslims living in the India.

The President while speaking directly at the students said that instead of complaining you must take the destiny of the nation in your hands and yearn to make it as one of the leading nations of the world by 2030. “We must strengthen Pakistan and AJK. If we are not strong, we will not be able to effectively fight the case of Kashmir at the international front. A strong Pakistan means an economically, militarily, socially, and politically strong Pakistan”, he said.

Masood Khan said that educational institutions all over the country must prepare well researched documents, documentaries and articles for international academic journals on the issue of Kashmir.

Other speakers during the session included Ambassador Shahid Kiyani and Professor Dr. Nazir Hussain. The conference was attended by Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Rector Bahria University, Malaysian High Commissioner to Pakistan, Rear Admiral Naveed Ahmed Rizvi, Director General Islamabad Campus, academicians, faculty members and students of the University.