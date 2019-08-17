UrduPoint.com
Curfew Continues In IoK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Sat 17th August 2019 | 06:25 PM

Curfew continues in IoK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2019 ) :The occupation authorities continued strict curfew and other restrictions across the Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) on the 13th consecutive day Saturday to prevent the people from holding demonstrations against India's move of ending special status of the IoK.

Hundreds of people took to the streets in Srinagar after Friday prayers yesterday to express their resentment against New Delhi's move of repealing Article 370 of the Indian Constitution that granted autonomous status to the territory.

They raised high-pitched anti-India and pro-freedom slogans. Placards with "Thank you Pakistan slogans" were displayed, Radio Pakistan reported.

The authorities also continued to impose information blockade as tv channels and internet links remain snapped and restrictions on media continue since 5th August.

