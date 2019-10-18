UrduPoint.com
Despite All Arms, Ammunition, India Has Failed To Suppress Indigenous Freedom Movement Of Kashmiris: Shamim

Fri 18th October 2019 | 07:36 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Hurriyat Leader Shamim Shawl Friday said despite all arms and ammunition, India has failed to suppress indigenous freedom movement of Kashmiris.

Talking in private news channel programme, she said there are voices within India which are advocating Kashmir cause and raising voice of the people of Kashmir.

Replying to a question, she said India has always violated international laws and does not care about international agreements. International media has exposed Indian atrocities and the worst human rights violations in Indian occupied Kashmir.

Shamim said India's nefarious designs and water terrorism are posing serious threats to regional peace. Modi-led regime in India can go to any extent to implement its hegemonic designs.

She clarified that India wants to destabilize Pakistan and restrain it from supporting Kashmir cause. Pakistan armed forces are ready to give befitting response to any misadventure and aggression by India.

