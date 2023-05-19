UrduPoint.com

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Calls On AJK President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 09:50 PM

Dr. Muhammad Kaleem calls on AJK President

Vice Chancellor (VC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJK) Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi on Friday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the President's House in the federal metropolis on Friday

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) Vice Chancellor (VC) of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (AJK) Professor Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi on Friday called on President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry at the President's House in the Federal metropolis on Friday.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor of AJK varsity Professor Dr.

Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi gave a detailed briefing to the President of Azad Jammu and Kashmir and Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry on the ongoing teaching activities in the university, ongoing projects and problems faced by the university.

On this occasion, President Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhry and the Vice Chancellor discussed other issues including mutual interest as well.

