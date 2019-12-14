Exercising of UN resolutions, only key to settlement of Kashmir Issue, AJK PM.

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2019 ) :Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan has said that Kashmir is an international issue and its solution lies only in the resolution of the United Nations and wishes of Kashmiris.

Expressing his views at AJK Legislative Assembly, which met in the State's metropolis late Friday, Raja Farooq Haider Khan termed India's 5th August unilateral and illegal step contrary to UNSC resolutions, international laws and all bilateral agreements.

He said India will not be allowed to annex Kashmir and maintain its illegal occupation. The Prime Minister said continuous curfew, lockdown and other restrictions have multiplied in to the miseries of Kashmiris who are struggling for their right to self determination in any circumstances.

Raja Farooq Haider Khan urged that we need to come out of the Simla Accord as India has already violated all international and bilateral agreements.

He said Narrinder Modi led government has not only crossed all limits of human rights abuses in the occupied Kashmir but also targeting civilians at Cease Fire Line (CFL) continuously after 5th August illegal steps. 40 civilians were martyred and scores of houses and shops destroyed after 5th August this year.

The house approved In Camera Session on the situation in the occupied Kashmir on Tuesday on the request of Prime Minister Farooq Haider.

Referring to other points raised by the members, the Prime Minister informed the House that payment to the patients from Zakkat Funds would be made more convenient. The present budget of Zakkat Fund would be enhanced from 40 million to 80 million rupees.

He said Free Emergency Services would be extended to the Tehsil Headquarter (THQs) Hospitals and 180 million rupees have been allocated for this purpose. Cardiac Hospital in Mirpur will start functioning soon while a Cancer and Cardiac Hospital would be setup in Muzaffarabad and Bagh.

Referring to some questions, Minister for education Barrister Syed Iftikhar Ali Gillani informed the house that 456 Computer Lab Assistants and other staff appointed for six months on contract basis would be regularized through a process.

The house also approved The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Text Book board (Amendment) Act, 2019 and The Azad Jammu and Kashmir Compulsory Teaching of the Holy Quran Act, 2019.

The Minister Law and Parliamentary Affairs Sardar Farooq Ahmed Tahir informed the house that according to new legislation teaching of Holy Quran from Primary to intermediate has been declared compulsory.

Later the Deputy Speaker adjourned the session to meet on Monday at 11:00am.