Exiled Kashmiri leader condemns India for extrajudicial killing of Dr Ahad Guroo

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 02, 2024 | 10:15 PM

Dr Mubeen, a prominent exiled Kashmiri leader based in Turkey, has strongly condemned India for the extrajudicial killing of Dr Ahad Guroo in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

Dr Mubeen asserted that covert actions have been and continue to be controversial tools used by India in its forced and unlawful occupation of Jammu and Kashmir.

In a statement, Dr Mubeen paid tribute on Tuesday to Dr Ahad Guroo, a renowned cardiothoracic surgeon and human rights activist, who was martyred in the struggle for Kashmir's freedom.

Dr Guroo's commitment to human rights advocacy and his efforts to expose grave violations in Kashmir earned him respect internationally.

Dr Mubeen recounted the circumstances of Dr Guroo's abduction and subsequent murder, highlighting the chilling revelation made by former Indian official Wajahat Habibullah.

According to Habibullah's account, Dr Guroo was targeted by the police in collaboration with a terrorist, Zulkarnain, who was later eliminated to conceal the collusion.

Expressing sorrow over the loss of Dr Guroo, Dr Mubeen emphasized the need for India to be held accountable for its actions. He warned against India's continued use of similar tactics in other countries, urging for justice and accountability.

