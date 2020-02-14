UrduPoint.com
Federal Government Approves Special Package For LOC Residents.

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 14th February 2020 | 12:53 AM

Federal government approves special package for LOC residents.

Federal government has approved a special package under "Ehsas program" in the line of cash grant of Benazir Income Support program (BISP) for Line of control (LOC) residents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a meeting was told here Thursday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2020 ):Federal government has approved a special package under "Ehsas program" in the line of cash grant of Benazir Income Support program (BISP) for Line of control (LOC) residents in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), a meeting was told here Thursday.

Under the package, women of families living along LOC will be paid special cash grant through BISP transparent system; a training workshop under BISP to streamline a strategy for identification and payment was told by Additional Director General BISP Noor Rehaman.

The workshop was attended by Commissioner Muzaffarabad Division Ch.

Imtiaz, Director General Public relations Raja Azhar Iqbal, Regional Director Raja Kalim, BISP officials, Board of Revenue and NADRA officials who would be engaged for registration and payment of cash grant to qualifying families.

Additional Director BISP Noor Rehman told that Ehsas special registration centers will be establish at different areas near LOC by the cooperation of NADRA while the district administration will provide the security. Cash grants will be paid by BISP through Bank Al Falah.

