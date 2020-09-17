Holistic infrastructure development; a priority of AJK Government – Masood Khan

Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that development of infrastructure and provision of basic amenities to the people of AJK is the top priority of the government

RAWALKOT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th September, 2020) Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that development of infrastructure and provision of basic amenities to the people of AJK is the top priority of the government. He said that the government was paying special attention to the development of roads, educational facilities, universal access to health, and the agriculture and tourism sectors.

These views were expressed by President while talking to various delegations who called on him during his visit to Rawalakot.

The AJK President said that in the last four years, the Government has spared no effort to provide the quality road infrastructure to connect villages and towns to major cities of AJK and other regions of the adjoining provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He added that there is tremendous potential for tourism in Azad Kashmir and we are also engaging the private sector to improve our tourist facilities like hotels, amusement parks and restaurants.

Delegations from different parts of Rawalkot’s Constituencies III and IV briefed the President on the various issues of their respective areas. A delegation from Beriyan led by Sajid Yaqub; including Jamil Sadiq and Fayyaz Akram, informed the President of various ongoing development projects and also requested establishing a hospital at Beriyan, so as to facilitate the local people and provide easy access to medical facilities.

Another delegation of the PML-N Youth Wing, Poonch District, led by Sardar Rashid Hanif, met President Masood Khan and informed of him their plan to organise a Nawaz Sharif Football Cup in Rawalkot. The President while appreciating the initiatives taken by the delegation said that this endeavour would help promote positive and constructive activities amongst the youth which would not only help them to remain physically healthy but also contribute towards their character and personality building.

In addition, a delegation from Raant led by Shahid Aslam and Farooq Khan called on the President. The delegation also included Azam Khan, Azad Khan and Sajid Sarwar.

They thanked the President for the development work initiated by him in Rawalakot and requested the President to direct the authorities for the timely completion of the on-going development projects. The delegation also requested the establishment of a much-needed college at Horna Mira.

A delegation of doctors led by Dr. Siab Afzal and including Dr. Danish Hussain, Dr. Sajid Azeem and Dr. Adnan Sarwar also called on the AJK President. The delegation presented a situation report of Covid-19 in Rawalakot. Appreciating the tireless efforts and hard work of all the doctors, nurses and paramedical staff during the Corona epidemic in Azad Kashmir, the President said that the Azad Kashmir government, the people and especially the doctors have played a key role in controlling the Corona epidemic. The delegation requested the President to help maintain the Maternal, New-born and Child Health (MNCH) programme on a permanent basis here in AJK.

A delegation from Panchiyut led by Sardar Tauseef Aziz called on President Masood Khan. The delegation including Abdul Qadir Tariq, Hussain Subedar, Hassan Muhammad Altaf and Hussain Aftab Ahmed thanked the President for the development work in their area and also requested a network of new link roads in order to connect various areas to roads leading to major towns and cities of AJK.

President Masood Khan urged the need to intensify our struggle for the realisation of the right to self-determination of the Kashmiri people. “We must stand with our oppressed brothers and sisters and help create awareness of the human rights violations taking place in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, he said that through participating in webinars and through the social media platforms we must reach out the global citizenry and pressurise India into stopping the reign of terror they have unleashed in IOJK.”, he said.

During his visit to Rawalkot, the President also inaugurated various completed roads and laid the foundation stone of other development projects.