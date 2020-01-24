UrduPoint.com
Human Rights Violations, Atrocities Continues By Indian Forces In Held Kashmir: JKNF

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 8 hours ago Fri 24th January 2020 | 07:37 PM

Human rights violations, atrocities continues by Indian forces in held Kashmir: JKNF

Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that the human rights violations and atrocities continued by the Indian forces in held Kashmir which posed an existential threat to Kashmiris

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2020 ) : Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has said that the human rights violations and atrocities continued by the Indian forces in held Kashmir which posed an existential threat to Kashmiris.

During a meeting held in occupied Srinagar on Friday, the JKNF expressed its grave concern over the prevailing humanitarian crisis in the restive region, said JKNF spokesman in a press statement issued here.

"The crippling restrictions and unrelenting military siege by Indian authorities have turned the valley of Kashmir into a living hell for its citizens", he said adding that blackout of media, on the other hand, had made it impossible for the outside world to know the extent of economic losses and the massive human rights violations being committed by the occupation forces.

Referring to the simmering situation in the valley, he pointed out that a new cycle of violence has plunged the region into a quagmire of chaos and uncertainty.

"India on one hand pedals its normalcy narrative shamelessly, while on the other pro-freedom leaders, human rights activists, and members of civil society continue to rot in different jails of India", he said adding that it was high time that the world should take serious notice of the worsening human rights situation and play its much needed role to address the dispute in its historic perspective rather than falling prey to Indian gimmicks.

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front also voiced its serious concern over the continued illegal detention of its incarcerated party chairman Nayeem Ahmed Khan and other Hurriyat leaders who have been languishing in different jails in and outside Kashmir.

