IIOJK People Pray For Freedom On Shab-e-Baraat

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 30th March 2021 | 12:02 PM

IIOJK people pray for freedom on Shab-e-Baraat

Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious zeal and fervor and people held long night prayers in local mosques for salvation as well as freedom from brutal Indian occupation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2021 ) :Shab-e-Baraat was observed with religious zeal and fervor and people held long night prayers in local mosques for salvation as well as freedom from brutal Indian occupation.

The major Shab-e-Baraat congregation, scheduled at the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar, was cancelled in view of the restrictions, Kashmir Media Service reported.

"Besides due to Mirwaiz's continued house detention, since August 2019, sermon by him cannot take place', the Anjuman Auqaf Jamia Masjid Srinagar announced.

However, in local mosques the night long prayers were held. People offered special prayers including the prayers for freedom from Indian occupation during the night.

