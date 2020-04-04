UrduPoint.com
Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) Condemns New Domicile Law In IOK

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 04th April 2020 | 01:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2020 ):The Organization of Islamic Cooperation's Independent Permanent Human Rights Commission (IPHRC) has slammed the new domicile law introduced by India in occupied Kashmir with the intention to effect a change in the demographic composition of the territory.

The new law paves the way for the Indian citizens to get permanently settled and get jobs in the occupied territory, reported by Kashmir Media Service.

The OIC's IPHRC in a tweet said, "The agency condemns the promulgation of illegal 'Jammu and Kashmir Reorganization Order 2020' by India which is an attempt to alter demographic and geographic status of Indian occupied Kashmir.

"It stressed that the latest Indian action was a violation of international human rights and humanitarian laws, including the Fourth Geneva Convention, OIC and UN Security Council resolutions.

It demanded of India to stop human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, abolish draconian laws and give the Kashmiris their right to self-determination.

More Stories From Kashmir

