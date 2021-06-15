Indian army now called 'Modi ki Sena' for its closeness to Hindutva

Political experts and analysts have said that deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) manifests that Indian forces are highly unprofessional and unethical

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2021 ) :Political experts and analysts have said that deliberate targeting of innocent civilians in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) manifests that Indian forces are highly unprofessional and unethical.

According to an analytical report released by Kashmir Media Service on Tuesday, the experts and analysts said that displaying extreme cowardice, Indian army is often targeting civilians along the Line of Control.

Even children and women are not spared by Indian army during CASOs in the occupied territory, they said and added that in a new low, Indian army even targeted a UN vehicle in AJK's Chirikot sector in December, 2020.

They pointed out that reports often emerge that senior Indian army officers behave badly with their junior soldiers and there are various instances when Indian army officers were found involved in corruption.

The experts maintained that preferential promotions are common in Indian armed forces. More an officer is indoctrinated with the Hindutva ideology, sooner he is likely to get promotion.

They said that General Rawat was promoted as first Chief of Defense Staff because of his support to Hindutva ideology. They cautioned that Indian armed forces have been politicized to an extent that BJP leaders openly refer to the Indian armed forces as 'Modi ki Sena [Modi's Army]'.

Former Lt. Gen Lt. Gen of Indian army HS Panag says politicization of Indian army is a worrying trend. He added that top brass of the Indian Army is getting too closely identified with religion and the ruling party.