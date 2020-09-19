Indian police arrest three more innocent Kashmir youth

Indian police arrested three innocent Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district in Jammu region on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2020 ) :Indian police arrested three innocent Kashmiri youth in Rajouri district in Jammu region on Saturday in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, they were identified as Rahil Bashir, Amir Jaan and Hafiz Younis Wani who were arrested during a cordon and search operation launched by Indian police and troops at Gurjan Bala in Rajouri.

Meanwhile, Indian troops conducted a similar operation in Chak Kigam area of Kupwara district.