Indian troops launch violent CASO in Shopian

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :In Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Indian troops have launched a violent cordon and search operation in South Kashmir's Shopian district.

The troops cordoned off Hajipora in Harmain area of the district on Wednesday afternoon and launched search operations, Kashmir Media Services reported.

An official told media that a joint team of Indian Army's 34 Rashtriya Rifles, paramilitary Central Reserve Police Force and police personnel launched the CASO in the area.

The operation continued till last reports came in.