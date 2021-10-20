UrduPoint.com

Indian Troops Martyr Two Kashmiri Youth In Shopian

Muhammad Irfan 48 seconds ago Wed 20th October 2021 | 06:37 PM

Indian troops martyr two Kashmiri youth in Shopian

Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2021 ) :Indian troops in their fresh act of state terrorism martyred two more Kashmiri youth in Shopian district on Wednesday In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The troops martyred the youth during a cordon and search operation in Draged area of the district, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The operation, which was launched in the area in the wee hours today, was going on till last reports came in. Further details are awaited.

Earlier, one Indian soldier was killed and two others were injured in an attack in the same area.

More Stories From Kashmir

