Integrated drive to fight against environmental pollution in AJK begins

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) Recalling intensive measures to fight against the environmental pollution in AJK with prime focus In to ensure the pollution-free environment, the concerned AJK authorities here Saturday said that they had imposed a strict ban on throwing garbage at all places of public utilization in all AJK districts as well as in rivers under the spirit to make the environment neat and clean in true perspective, official sources said.

Referring to the enforcement of Plastic Bags Regulation � 2013, authoritative sources told APP here that prohibitory orders under section 144 were ready to be issued soon in various AJK districts to this direction.

The sources further revealed that garbage plants and burning units were also being installed in all major cities of AJK to ensure the availability of pollution-free environment.

AJK government, the sources pointed out, had already earmarked over Rs 300 million to bring about green revolution in the liberated area.

The sources said that the ministry of environment of the government of Pakistan had already allocated required volume of the development funds for the reforestation of AJK besides initiating necessary steps to save the forests from fire and erosion.

The sources said that similarly the departments of agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and protection of wild lives were also being raised with special focus to enlarge their respective activities being the strong nation-building institutions. An integrated plan has also been kicked off for making the barren lands fit for cultivation.

Meanwhile, according to another official source, a mega project for supply of hygienic filtered water has been launched in various parts of AJK with the liberal financial assistance of the government of Pakistan. The plan involves the installation of water filtration plants at all the union councils in AJK.

The source said that Rs 3 billion worth phased Regular Development program was also proposed to be launched for the environmental development in Azad Jammu Kashmir .