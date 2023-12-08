Open Menu

International Day Of Persons With Disabilities Observed In Mirpurkhas

Published December 08, 2023

International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

Like other parts of the country, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Friday at Mirpurkhas

Like other parts of the country, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Friday at Mirpurkhas.

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF), Gulstan-e-Mazoreen, a member organisation of the National Disability Alliance (NDA) in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) arranged a seminar in this respect.

The seminar was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Yasin Chouhan, Chief Coordinator of the Pakistan Malik Foundation, Irfana Bajwa, Social Leader and Mentor of Disabled Women Gulstan e Impaired Mirpurkhas, and Munir Ahmed Bhatti, Regional Director of Special education.

On this occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

