International day of persons with disabilities observed in Mirpurkhas

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2023) Like other parts of the country, International Day of Persons with Disabilities was observed on Friday at Mirpurkhas.

National Disability and Development Forum (NDF), Gulstan-e-Mazoreen, a member organisation of the National Disability Alliance (NDA) in collaboration with the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities (DEPD) arranged a seminar in this respect.

The seminar was attended by several high-ranking officials, including Yasin Chouhan, Chief Coordinator of the Pakistan Malik Foundation, Irfana Bajwa, Social Leader and Mentor of Disabled Women Gulstan e Impaired Mirpurkhas, and Munir Ahmed Bhatti, Regional Director of Special education.

On this occasion, a cake-cutting ceremony was also held.

