JKLF Condemns Ruthless Killing Of Woman In IIOJK

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 02:50 PM

The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the ruthless killing of a woman by the Indian forces in Bandipora area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as ugly face of Indian state terrorism

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) :The Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) has strongly condemned the ruthless killing of a woman by the Indian forces in Bandipora area of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and termed it as ugly face of Indian state terrorism.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the JKNF spokesman said, the heart-wrenching incident of crushing an innocent woman to death under the wheels speaks volumes of the prevailing lawlessness, disorder and highhandedness of the Indian army that has no respect for human life.

Terming it as an offshoot of the prolonged military occupation, the spokesman said, the bloody incidents of violence were directly or indirectly linked to the illegal foreign occupation that seeks to wipe out the indigenous population, either with their vehicles or with bullets.

Referring to India's brutalization of Kashmiris, the spokesman said, "The people of Kashmir have been living with widespread and systematic human rights' violations for the past three decades."Meanwhile, the JKNF spokesman also denounced Indian army for using Kashmiri youth as human shields during an operation in Pulwama. Describing the act as a sheer cowardice and abuse of the human rights, he said, "Indian army is in the habit of using civilians as human shields during the encounters."He urged the world human rights organizations to take notice of the matter and raise the issue with the Indian government to help-stop the ongoing abuse of human rights in IIOJK.

