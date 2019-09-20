Kashmir solidarity observed in Faisalabad

(@imziishan)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of Punjab Government , Kashmir Solidarity day with the title 'Respect the dignity of women in held Kashmir' was observed throughout the district.

In this connection under the joint arrangements of District Administration and District education Authority, a women rally was taken out at Clock Tower chowk here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Nazia Mohal led the rally while District Education Officer Razia Tabbasum, Education Officers Shahnaz Perveen, Hina Riaz,Assistant Education Officers, Head teachers, teachers and female teachers were also participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants the AC Sadar saluted the braveness and courage of women of held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation could not be remained silence on the gross violation and brutality of Indian forces.

"We would raise the voice on all forums in support of Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters" she added.

She said that nation had created effective awareness in the world about the oppression and brutality of Indian forces with the innocent Kashmiri women.

She said that Kashmir solidarity day was being observed on every Friday to highlight the message that the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiris.

The AC said that the struggle and fight since long would definitely attain the desired objective of independence in occupied Kashmir.

District Education Officer said that India cannot suppress the independence movement of Kashmiries, as the independence was fundamental right of the Kashmiris which they would achieve.

Other speakers said that nation was unturned on Kashmir issue and complete moral and diplomatic support would continue until the independence of the held Kashmir.

They said that India cannot withhold and sustain its undue occupation over held Kashmir by inflicting oppression and tyranny on the innocent women and girls of the held Kashmir.

Earlier, special prayers were also offered after Fajr prayers in different mosques for the success of Kashmiri brethren.