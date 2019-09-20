UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Kashmir Solidarity Observed In Faisalabad

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 days ago Fri 20th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

Kashmir solidarity observed in Faisalabad

On the direction of Punjab Government, Kashmir Solidarity day with the title 'Respect the dignity of women in held Kashmir' was observed throughout the district

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2019 ) :On the direction of Punjab Government, Kashmir Solidarity day with the title 'Respect the dignity of women in held Kashmir' was observed throughout the district.

In this connection under the joint arrangements of District Administration and District education Authority, a women rally was taken out at Clock Tower chowk here on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sadar Nazia Mohal led the rally while District Education Officer Razia Tabbasum, Education Officers Shahnaz Perveen, Hina Riaz,Assistant Education Officers, Head teachers, teachers and female teachers were also participated in the rally.

Addressing the participants the AC Sadar saluted the braveness and courage of women of held Kashmir and said that Pakistani nation could not be remained silence on the gross violation and brutality of Indian forces.

"We would raise the voice on all forums in support of Kashmiri mothers, sisters and daughters" she added.

She said that nation had created effective awareness in the world about the oppression and brutality of Indian forces with the innocent Kashmiri women.

She said that Kashmir solidarity day was being observed on every Friday to highlight the message that the people of Pakistan were with the Kashmiris.

The AC said that the struggle and fight since long would definitely attain the desired objective of independence in occupied Kashmir.

District Education Officer said that India cannot suppress the independence movement of Kashmiries, as the independence was fundamental right of the Kashmiris which they would achieve.

Other speakers said that nation was unturned on Kashmir issue and complete moral and diplomatic support would continue until the independence of the held Kashmir.

They said that India cannot withhold and sustain its undue occupation over held Kashmir by inflicting oppression and tyranny on the innocent women and girls of the held Kashmir.

Earlier, special prayers were also offered after Fajr prayers in different mosques for the success of Kashmiri brethren.

Related Topics

Pakistan India World Education Government Of Punjab Independence Women Moral All

Recent Stories

MoFAIC receives credentials of North Macedonian Am ..

30 minutes ago

UAE provides 10 pumps to Aden Water Corporation

45 minutes ago

UAE provides aid to survivors of Houthi shelling i ..

45 minutes ago

Minister of Climate Change announces &quot;#ITAffe ..

45 minutes ago

EMAC, DMCA &amp; BIMCO to participate in second Du ..

60 minutes ago

82.4pc surge in Abu Dhabi Ports’ container volum ..

60 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.