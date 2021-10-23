Kashmiri journalists facing intimidation, harassment in IIOJK

Kashmiri journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are witnessing systemic intimidation and harassment by the authorities for highlighting the Indian atrocities in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2021 ) :Kashmiri journalists in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) are witnessing systemic intimidation and harassment by the authorities for highlighting the Indian atrocities in the territory.

A report released by Kashmir Media Service (KMS) Saturday said journalists are working in trying conditions in IIOJK. It said press freedom is under serious threat as raids, summons, harassment, arrests and physical abuse of journalists has become a routine matter in IIOJK. It said that seven journalists Salman Shah, Suhail Dar, Mukhtar Zahoor, Majid Hyderi, Sajad Gul, Sulaiman Sath and Junaid Shafiq Peer were arrested by Indian police during house raids in different areas of the occupied territory during the last two weeks.

The report said the victimization of Kashmiri journalists has increased manifold since August 5, 2019 when Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian regime repealed the special status of the territory.

"Modi regime is forcing Kashmiri journalists into silence by resorting to strong arm tactics against them.

Intimidation, harassment and assaults are meant to prevent journalists from carrying out their professional duties in IIOJK. India is muzzling free press in Kashmir to hide ground situation from the world," it said.

The report pointed out that even the International Federation of Journalist has asked the IIOJK authorities to stop arresting and harassing journalists and called upon all stakeholders of freedom of press to raise their voice against the onslaught on journalists in Kashmir.

Global rights' bodies must put pressure on India to stop intimidating the journalists in IIOJK, the report added.