MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2021 ) :A protest rally was organized here Saturday by Pasban-e-Hurriyat, a Kashmiri refugee organization against the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

A large number of people gathered at Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir and chanted Anti-Modi slogans and waved black flags.

The protesters were also holding banners and placards stated atrocities and racist acts against minorities in India.

Anti-Modi protesters marched on the main highway from Burhanwani Shaheed Chowk to Gharipan Chowk.

Speaking on the occasion, Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that address of a person, who massacred humanity in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and India, to the United Nations was a black mark on peace and justice.

While addressing the anti-Modi demonstration, the speakers said that the speech of Narendra Modi in the UN General Assembly is unacceptable to the peace and justice-seeking nations around the world.

They maintained that under the leadership of Narendra Modi, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Rashtriya Swayamsevak and other Hindu extremist organizations tried to fade Islamic history, heritage and culture in IIOJK.

The protestors were of the view that people in IIOJK, particularly the Muslims are not safe from Narendra Modi led racist ideology and they suffer Indian armed forces brutalities just for the legitimate struggle.

"We are astonished that a person who is responsible for massacre of Muslims in Gujrat and IIOJK has been allowed addressed the most prestigious organization," speakers added.

Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali said that Narendra Modi's BJP has proved to be disastrous for peace and 1.5 billion people living in South Asia.

PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice and Human Rights Mushtaq-ul-Islam, All Pakistan Muslim League's Javed Ahmad Mughal, Vice Chairman Pasban-e-Hurriyat Usman Ali Hashim, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Muhammad Aimal Farzam and others also addressed on the occasion.