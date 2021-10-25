Kashmiris to continue struggle for right to self-determination: APHC leaders

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior leaders of All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) strongly condemning Indian illegal occupation in IIOJK Monday expressed their resolve that Kashmiri people would continue their struggle to achieve right of self-determination

"Neither the Kashmiris people will budge from their demand of right to self-determination nor bow down to illegal tactics of Indian occupational forces in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)," they said while taking to APP here.

They said Kashmiri people would continue to observe October 27, as black day across the world to register their protest against illegal occupation of Jummu and Kashmir by India.

Senior APHC leader Syed Musthaq Gillani urged the United Nations (UN) to resolve Jammu and Kashmir dispute as it was on its agenda for over seven decades.

The UN had passed several unanimous resolutions to settle the Kashmir dispute as per the aspiration of the Kashmir people. However, despite lapses of decades, the longstanding issue of Kashmir could not resolve amicably so far, he remarked.

Gillani said Kashmiris were struggling to get their legitimate right of self-determination despite facing ever-increasing suppression at the hands of tyrant forces for the last 74 years.

"Kashmiris are steadfast in their indigenous struggle and no power in the world can suppress them. Sooner or later, the Kashmir is destined to get freedom from the Indian yoke," he observed.

He said there was complete military siege in the IIOJK, besides strict communications blockade, including ban on newspapers, internet and social media.

The innocent people were being killed and thousands of Kashmiri youth held under the back law of Public Safety Act.

Another Senior Hurriyat leader and Chairman of Kashmir Institute of International Relations (KIIR), Altaf Wani said all over the world, Kashmiris and Pakistan people observed October 27, as Black Day every year to shake the 'sleeping conscience' of the UN which had guaranteed to resolve the dispute in line with the wishes of Kashmiris.

He said India was in the process of changing the demographic apartheid of the IIOJK by settling non-Kashmiris there to turn the Muslim majority into a minority, paving the way for a fake plebiscite, if enforced by the UN in future any time.

He thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for becoming the ambassador of Kashmir and highlighting the miseries of its people at every fora of the world effectively.

Syed Kafiyat Hussain Rizvi, another APHC leader, said an unprecedented surge was being witnessed in human rights violation by occupation forces in the IIOJK.

He said the Modi regime had imposed countless sanctions and restrictions in the valley under the draconian Public Safety Act. There was complete ban on all the media and cases were being registered against those who spoke against the Indian narrative, he added Rizvi said the international community had also adopted double-standard as evident from its complete silence over unabated human right violations by the Indian occupational forces in the IIOJK.

