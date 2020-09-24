KIIR hails Erdogan' for raising voice for Kashmiris' rights

Appreciating Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for reiterating his unflinching support to the legitimate cause of Kashmir, Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Thursday urged the world leaders to follow the suit and raise voice for the voiceless people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2020 ) : Appreciating Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdogan for reiterating his unflinching support to the legitimate cause of Kashmir, Institute of International Relations (KIIR) Thursday urged the world leaders to follow the suit and raise voice for the voiceless people of the Indian Illegally occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In a statement issued here on Thursday, the KIIR chief Altaf Hussain Wani, while expressing his gratitude to the Turkish president said, "Kashmiris living on both sides of the ceasefire line (CFL) owe a debt of gratitude to the brotherly country for its continued and consistent support for the peaceful resolution of the Kashmir conflict".

Turkey, he said, is one of the countries that besides raising the Kashmir issue at every international forum has strongly condemned India's illegal occupation and the atrocities being inflicted upon the people of Kashmir by Indian forces.

Referring to Erdogan's landmark speech Mr. Wani said that his statement has generated a fresh wave of optimism amongst Kashmiri masses who were reeling under the worst kind of Indian state terrorism.

Citing the dire political and human rights situation in the region he said, "It is high time that the influential world leaders should realize the fact that hapless people of Kashmir cannot be left at the mercy of Modi led fascist regime that is hell-bent on erasing the Kashmir's socio-political and cultural identity.

"The situation in the occupied territory has assumed dangerous proportions after the Indian government stripped the region of its statehood by abolishing article 370 and 35 A, last year (2019).