Leopard That Killed 4-year-old Girl In IIOJK Captured

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Wed 16th June 2021 | 12:59 PM

The leopard that was reportedly blamed to kill a four-year-old girl in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was captured on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :The leopard that was reportedly blamed to kill a four-year-old girl in Budgam district of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was captured on Tuesday.

The animal was captured from the nursery in the office complex of deputy commissioner Budgam, KMs reported.

The officials said the leopard was spotted in the vicinity of the complex a few days back.

Senior official of the wildlife department Rashid Naqash confirmed that the captured leopard was the same that had picked up and killed a four-year-old girl from the lawn of her house at Ompora Housing Colony 11 days ago.

The officials said teams had been tracking the pug marks of the female cat, which weighs around 80 kilograms.

