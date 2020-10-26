Minister resolves to protect, promote forestation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :Provincial Forests Minister, Sayed Ishtiaq Urmar has said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has a firm resolve to protect and promote forests and to achieve this objective all necessary measures were being adopted.

Talking at a function here on Monday he said promotion and protection of forests was the only way to cope with environmental degradation and global warming.

He said the earlier PTI government in KP planted one billion trees under billion tree afforestation and hoped that the incumbent government would also achieve the target of planting over one billion tree saplings.

Forests help fulfil requirements of our energy and construction sectors besides keeping the environment clean and apposite to life.

The KP government, he added, will take stern punitive action against elements involved in logging and smuggling of forest trees.