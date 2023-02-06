UrduPoint.com

Mirpur Varsity Observes 'Kashmir Solidarity Day' With Rejuvenated Resolve

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 08:38 PM

In order to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) hosted a grand ceremony on Monday, at the City Campus of the Varsity

MIRPUR (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) : In order to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, Mirpur University of Science and Technology (MUST) hosted a grand ceremony on Monday, at the City Campus of the Varsity.

Directorate of Student's Affairs in collaboration with departments of Physics & Mathematics, Society of Sciences, MUST Media Society and MUST Blood Welfare Society managed the event.

Vice Chancellor MUST Brig (R) Prof Dr Muhammad Younus Javed, while addressing the ceremony, said that Indian occupational forces remained unsuccessful for decades to crumble & demoralize the prowess freedom-movement of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the oppression on Kashmiris had rejuvenated the resolve to fight for the just right of self-determination, which was being fuelled and nurtured by the valorous blood of the Shudha of Kashmir.

He further said that India was brazenly defying international laws and conventions for the last seventy-five years of seizure, through blackouts, arbitrary detentions, curfews, and imprisonments could not surrender the will of Kashmiris.

Kashmir Solidarity Day carries paramount significance, and reflects that the governments and the people of Pakistan and Azad Jammu and Kashmir stand wholeheartedly with oppressed Kashmiris and they are not alone in this hour of trial and deep turmoil, he said He urged that while living in the era digital world it is the prime responsibility of all of us to project and highlight the freedom struggle of brave people of Jammu and Kashmir on all available social media platforms and let the world know the ferocious acts of occupational forces.

Dr. Muhammad Ayub, Assistant Professor, Department of Physics, students of Physics & Mathematics departments, Society of Sciences, MUST Blood Welfare Society delivered speeches, sang Kashmiri songs & displayed documentaries on multiple media.

