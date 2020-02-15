Modi led BJP ruling clique seems bent upon pushing the region into war: AJK Prime Minister

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan Saturday said that Narrinder Modi led BJP government while pursuing Hindutva ideology was bent upon pushing the region towards war

He was talking to a delegation comprising members of civil society, academicians and journalists from Canada in the Federal metropolis, AJK Prime Minister secretariat said in an official press statement issued here.

Farooq Haider said that Modi was a face of India's extremist mindset.

"Such mindset wants to establish its hegemony in India. The BJP government has initiated a plan to settle Hindu population in the Occupied Kashmir to change its demographic. There is complete ban on independent institutions, media and other communication resources", the PM added.

The prime minister said over 14 thousands Kashmiri youth had been put behind the bars where they were subjected to worst torture.

"The youth also include school going children", he added.

Raja Farooq said that arranging foreign diplomats visit to Srinagar by Indian government was nothing but throwing dust in the eyes of world community.

Later in his interview to a Canadian tv Channel, he said that occupied valley was under complete siege and lock-down by Indian military and paramilitary forces.

The prime minister said that India from last seven decades trying whatever she can to suppress the indigenous Kashmir liberation movement through the use of brute force.

"Killing of innocent youth, kidnapping, use of pallet guns, harassment and crackdowns have become the routine in the occupied territory", he added.

While paying tributes to the people of Occupied Valley, Raja Farooq Haider said that youth, elders, women and even children were rendering matchless sacrifices in the held valley.

Referring to the situation at Line of Control (LoC), the prime minister said that Indian Armed forces deployed at the Cease Fire Line through their unprovoked firing with light and heavy guns targeting the civilian population. "Indian indiscriminate shelling at the civilian population causing heavy human and material losses", Haider told.