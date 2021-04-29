Modi responsible for pushing Kashmir into COVID catastrophe: JKNF

Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday expressed serious concern over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir and said that the Modi-led fascist regime was directly responsible for pushing the region into the Covid catastrophe

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :Jammu Kashmir National Front (JKNF) on Thursday expressed serious concern over the spike in COVID-19 cases in Kashmir and said that the Modi-led fascist regime was directly responsible for pushing the region into the Covid catastrophe.

In a statement issued here, the JKNF spokesman Shafiq-ur-Rehman, said that the BJP government's treckless attempts to project its so-called normalcy narrative by holding Tulip festival, music and singing concerts in the valley had led Kashmir into COVID disaster.

Kashmir valley, he said, witnessed a tremendous spike in the Coronavirus cases and people were dying due to shortage of proper medicine.

"Lack of health facilities, shortage of oxygen gas supply to government and private hospitals has further aggravated the plight of COVID patients and their families", he said adding that people were dying and crying for help on the streets but authorities seem unmoved over the sorry state of affairs in the region.

He said that it was astonishing to see that amidst this highly alarming situation the Hinduvata regime was hell-bent on holding Amarnath Yatra.

Highlighting the crisis looming large over Kashmir the spokesman said that holding Yatra at this point of time and bringing hundreds of thousands of yatris in the valley would be tantamount to playing with the lives of Kashmiri people who have been left alone to fight the deadly pandemic.

Taking a dig at occupation authorities the spokesman said that it was unfortunate cordon and search operations were being carried out by the Indian occupational forces even during Iftaar and Sahar timings.

Reiterating his party's call for the release of all illegally detained prisoners the spokesman said that Kashmiri prisoners were in grave danger and at risk in various jails and detention centers within and outside the valley.

He said the deliberate attempt to keep Kashmiri prisoners in jails amidst the fresh wave of coronavirus was nothing but the government's prejudice and political vendetta against Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, the spokesman urged the Kashmiri masses to strictly follow the SOPs and take necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus.

He also appealed to the people to stage symbolic protest after Friday prayers against the continued oppression and suppression by the Indian authorities.