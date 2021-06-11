UrduPoint.com
Muslim Man Arrested For Taking Bovines To Kashmir

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 11th June 2021 | 01:21 PM

A Muslim man was arrested and his cattle was impounded by Kishtwar Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2021 ) :A Muslim man was arrested and his cattle was impounded by Kishtwar Police in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, the police during checking arrested Mohammad Ashraf, a resident of Brannar Lessu, Islamabad and impounded his 21 bovines, which, he was taking to Kashmir Valley.

Police had registered a case against him while the cow vigilantes in India killed at least 44 people in last 8 years during 2012 to 2020 and he often received support from law enforcement and Hindu nationalist politicians, according to the reports released by Human Rights Watch and other international media organizations.

The Human Rights Watch report which was released in February 20, 2019 revealed the truth about Hindu nationalist vigilante attacks against cow traders and said 36 of the dead were members of India's large Muslim minority.

The Human Rights Watch report also revealed tha more than 280 people were injured in 100 attacks between May 2015 and December 2018.

