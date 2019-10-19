UrduPoint.com
Pakistani Scholar Exposes Indian Brutalities In IOK To Int'l Community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2019 ) :Prominent scholar, educationist and defense analyst, Dr Sir Shamsul Hassan Syed Azeemi while representing Pakistan in a conference at Mexico exposed the Indian brutalities of denying educational, human and fundamental rights to the people of the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

This international conference was organised by International Research Network in Educational Law (RIIDE), an academic organisation of the autonomous University of Chiapas - Mexico, Dr Syed Azeemi told APP on Saturday.

Dr. Azeemi devotedly put across the narrative of the Indian Occupied Kashmir before the international community.

He delivered his presentation about the discriminatory educational laws in South-East Asia with focus on IOK.

He explained to the international scholars and native Mexican audience the horrific situation in Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Dr. Azeemi, who is double Ph.D in Criminology and Law told the audience that the Indian troops are butchering the Kashmiri youth with pellet guns, traditional arms and the tactics of gang raps. His speech was so impressive and emotional that the audience felt sadness, anxiety and anger over the situation in Indian held Kashmir.

The eminent scholars from different parts of the world as Spain, Brazil, Uruguay, Cuba, Costa Rica, Chile, Argentina, Paraguay, Guatemala and other countries participated in this international conference.

