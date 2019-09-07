People defy curfew, hold anti-India demos in IOK

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, hundreds of people defying curfew and other restrictions held demonstrations in central, north and south Kashmir on Friday against the Indian occupation and repeal of special status of the territory by Narendra Modi-led communal Indian government.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), soon after Juma congregational prayers, people flouting curfew and other restrictions took to the streets in Srinagar, Sopore, Hajin, Islamabad, Pulwama, Shopian and other areas of the occupied territory. They raised high-pitched pro-freedom and anti-India slogans. Indian troops and police personnel fired teargas shells and pellets on protesters at several places, injuring many of them. Juma prayers could not be held at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid and other main mosques of the territory for the 5th consecutive week after the imposition of curbs by the Indian government in occupied Kashmir on 5th August.

The Kashmir valley, which has been under unprecedented military siege for the past 33 days, remained cut off from the rest of the world due to severe blockade. While people have been confined to their homes, the patients with critical ailments are not allowed to move to hospitals. The medical stores and pharmacies have run out of stocks. The residents are facing immense hardships due to acute shortage of essential commodities like baby food. Markets, public transport and train services are shut since August 5.

The Indian authorities have further tightened curfew and other restrictions in occupied Kashmir to prevent people from taking out Muharram processions.

Meanwhile, Indian police martyred a civilian, Reyaz Ahmed Thekri, in custody in Handwara town. Reyaz was arrested on Wednesday and was tortured to death by the police in the lockup of Qalamabad Police Station in the town.

Hurriyat Conference has asked the people not to sell their land to outsiders and the Kashmiri nation would not forgive those collaborators who would facilitate the outsiders. Hurriyat activists in their messages through posters and handbills issued in occupied Kashmir said they are rendering their lives and are ready to sacrifice their today for the better tomorrow of their nation. They added that they would protect their honour, respect, religion, culture and property at all costs and nothing less than freedom from India was their demand. They also praised the resolve of the people and their social boycott of the brutal Indian government and asked them to remain steadfast.

A 21-year-old Kashmiri student, Mir Faiz, was tied to a pole and assaulted by a group of Hindu fanatics and forced to wear women's clothing in Neemrana town of Alwar district in the Indian state of Rajasthan. Meer Faiz, a student of seventh semester of aeronautical engineering, hails from Baramulla area of occupied Kashmir.