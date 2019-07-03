Police arrest four Muslims, label them as cattle smugglers in Jammu

Communal Indian police arrested four Muslim traders after labeling them as cattle smugglers in Jammu region in Indian occupied Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Communal Indian police arrested four Muslim traders after labeling them as cattle smugglers in Jammu region in Indian occupied Kashmir.

According to Kashmir Media Sevice, the police intercepted three vehicles at Darhali Bridge in Rajouri district. The police arrested one of the drivers, Rahat Iqbal, while two others fled. The police also took 30 cattle into its possession.

In another incident in Thanamandi area of Rajouri district, the police arrested a truck driver besides taking eight cattle into its custody.

The police took into its possession eight more cattle and arrested drivers of two vehicles in Behramgala and Dakki areas of Poonch district.

It is to mention here that Muslim cattle traders are not only attacked by cow vigilante but also arrested by communal Indian police in Jammu when they transport cattle from one place to another for trade.