Posters appeal IIOJK people to mark August 5 as Black Day

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :Posters continue to appear in various parts in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, urging the people to mark August 5 as Black Day.

According to Kashmir Media Service, on August 05, 2019, Narendra Modi-led fascist Indian government repealed the special status of IIOJK and put the territory under military siege.

The atrocities of Indian troops on the people of the occupied territory have witnessed a massive surge since this illegal move of the Modi regime.

The posters pasted by the Youth Wing Democratic Political Movement on walls, pillars, and electricity poles in different areas of Srinagar, Badgam, Baramulla, and other districts of the occupied territory also asked the IIOJK people to observe complete shutdown, tomorrow, to send a clear message to India that the Kashmiris reject its forcible and illegal occupation of their motherland.

The posters maintained that August 5 is the darkest day in the history of IIOJK because, on this day in 2019, India had robbed the Kashmiris of their rights. They said that the Modi regime's illegal moves were not accepted by the Kashmiri people and the international community.

The posters called upon the Kashmiri people to hoist black flags to show their resentment against the Indian illegal occupation of their soil.

The Kashmiris have also been appealed to continue their peaceful struggle for their inalienable right, the right to self-determination, till the accomplishment of the mission of their martyrs who have laid down their lives for this sacred cause.