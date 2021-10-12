UrduPoint.com

Protest In Muzaffarabad On Completion Of 800 Days Of India's Military Siege In IIOJK

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Tue 12th October 2021 | 04:19 PM

Protest in Muzaffarabad on completion of 800 days of India's military siege in IIOJK

A protest demonstration was held outside Press Club in Muzaffarabad against the revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status by Modi-led Indian fascist regime on August 5, 2019, continued military siege, curfew and lockdown in the territory

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A protest demonstration was held outside Press Club in Muzaffarabad against the revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status by Modi-led Indian fascist regime on August 5, 2019, continued military siege, curfew and lockdown in the territory.

The protest was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on completion of 800 days of imposition of military siege and communication blackout by the fascist Modi regime in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The protesters carried banners demanding the United Nations to hold India accountable for the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Usman Ali Hashim, Mohammad Aslam Inqalabi, Maulana Fazal Rabi Haideri, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Faisal Farooq, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, Mohammad Shaukat Lone, Syed Mehmood Shah and others participated in the protest.

Related Topics

India Protest United Nations Jammu Muzaffarabad August 2019 Media

Recent Stories

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

Body recovered From BRB canal,Pasrur

42 seconds ago
 DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX T ..

DEWA will offer prizes to customers during GITEX Technology Week 2021

20 minutes ago
 Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Actin ..

Kyrgyz President Appoints Akylbek Japarov as Acting Cabinet Chairman - Office

44 seconds ago
 Motorways to play important role in KP's developme ..

Motorways to play important role in KP's development: Minister

46 seconds ago
 AIOU organizes annual book fair

AIOU organizes annual book fair

49 seconds ago
 ENOC Group opens new service station in Dubai Sout ..

ENOC Group opens new service station in Dubai South near Expo 2020 Dubai site

20 minutes ago

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.