ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Oct, 2021 ) :A protest demonstration was held outside Press Club in Muzaffarabad against the revocation of occupied Jammu and Kashmir's special status by Modi-led Indian fascist regime on August 5, 2019, continued military siege, curfew and lockdown in the territory.

The protest was organized by Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir on completion of 800 days of imposition of military siege and communication blackout by the fascist Modi regime in the occupied territory, Kashmir Media Service reported.

The protesters carried banners demanding the United Nations to hold India accountable for the grave human rights violations by Indian troops in Kashmir.

Pasban-e-Hurriyat Chairman Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Usman Ali Hashim, Mohammad Aslam Inqalabi, Maulana Fazal Rabi Haideri, Javed Ahmed Mughal, Faisal Farooq, Mohammad Fayyaz Khan, Mohammad Iqbal Sheikh, Mohammad Shaukat Lone, Syed Mehmood Shah and others participated in the protest.