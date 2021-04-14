Right to self-determination only solution, say banners in IIOJK

In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, banners have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, reiterating the Kashmiris' resolve that exercise of the right to self-determination is the only solution to the Kashmir disput

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2021 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir, banners have appeared in Srinagar and other parts of the territory, reiterating the Kashmiris' resolve that exercise of the right to self-determination is the only solution to the Kashmir dispute.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the banners displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Liberation League, Jammu and Kashmir Democratic Justice Party and Jammu and Kashmir Justice and Peace Initiative in Srinagar, Soura, Lal Chowk, Aabi Guzar, Nowshera, Hawal, Zadibal and other areas of the territory state that Kashmir is not an internal matter of India or bilateral issue between Pakistan and India but an internationally recognized dispute.

The banners reminded the world that Kashmir is not a territorial dispute or a law and order issue but an internationally recognized dispute and needs to be addressed through the granting of the right to self-determination to the Kashmiris as promised by the United Nations.