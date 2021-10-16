Shutdown in Srinagar over killing of youth by Indian troops

A shutdown have been observed in several parts of Srinagar on Saturday, over the killing of youth by Indian troops in fake encounters in Srinagar and Pulwama areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2021 ) :A shutdown have been observed in several parts of Srinagar on Saturday, over the killing of youth by Indian troops in fake encounters in Srinagar and Pulwama areas in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Despite strict restrictions and huge deployment of Indian forces' personnel in Srinagar, people staged protests against the killing of the youth including Shahid Ahmad and Tanzeel Ahmad, both residents of the city, Kashmir Media Service reported.

Shops and business establishments are closed while traffic is off the roads in downtown and other areas of the Srinagar city.

People visiting the houses of the martyrs have demanded of the occupation authorities to hand over the bodies of the martyred youth to their families so that they can be accorded proper burial.