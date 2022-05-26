UrduPoint.com

Shutdown, Shelling, Arrests In IIOJK

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 04:56 PM

Shutdown, shelling, arrests in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :In Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), shutdown is being observed for the second consecutive day (Thursday) against the Indian court's unjust verdict of sentencing pro-freedom fighter Yasin Malik to life imprisonment.

According to Kashmir Media Service, shops and other business centres were closed in Maisuma, Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk, downtown areas of the city and in Tral.

Yesterday, Indian police used brute force and fired shells on anti-India and pro-freedom protesters in Maisuma and other areas of Srinagar.

Scores of people, including women, assembled at Yasin Malik's residence at Maisuma, a short distance from Lal Chowk city centre, and raised slogans in support of the Hurriyat leader.

Indian forces had been deployed in strength in several areas of the territory to thwart anti-India protests.

Meanwhile, Indian police during house raids arrested 10 youth on charges of anti-India sloganeering and protests in Maisuma yesterday.

