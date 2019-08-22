UrduPoint.com
Students Stay Away From Classes In IOK

Thu 22nd August 2019 | 04:32 PM

Students stay away from classes in IOK

In occupied Kashmir, on the first day of the opening of middle schools, the attendance continued to be thin in most schools despite the authorities' claims that the attendance of students was increasing since Monday when the schools were opened for the first time after two weeks of lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ) :In occupied Kashmir, on the first day of the opening of middle schools, the attendance continued to be thin in most schools despite the authorities' claims that the attendance of students was increasing since Monday when the schools were opened for the first time after two weeks of lockdown.

According to Kashmir Media Service, many schools continued to be locked on Wednesday. Earlier, the Primary schools were opened on Monday but in past three days, students had stayed away from classes and most of the schools witnessed zero attendance.

Reports said, the parents were apprehensive about sending their children to the schools fearing their safety in the current Kashmir scenario.

"The authorities are pressuring schools to open so that there is a rush of buses in the streets but they have forgotten that the situation in Kashmir is not conducive to put the lives of children at risk," said Zubair Ahmad, a parent.

"We did go to the school, but we told the principal in the meeting that we should not risk the lives of children and we should not open the school yet," said a private school teacher.

A few top private schools had opened their administrative sections on Wednesday but the schools buses and students were not seen due to safety issues as streets in Kashmir continue to be manned by thousands of paramilitary troopers. At one top private school, just two students had come.

