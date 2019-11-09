Sustained Efforts In Highlighting Kashmir Needed: Masood Khan
Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sat 09th November 2019 | 12:20 PM
Sardar Masood Khan, President Azad Jammu and Kashmir, has said that India continues to beat war drums and is projecting its war hysteria by threating to disintegrate Pakistan and “retake” Azad Kashmir. He said that India’s extremist BJP government is jeopardizing the peace and security of the region
The taboo of not taking India to task has been broken so effectively and this momentum has to be sustained, he asserted. ”We must not lose this opportunity provided to us”, he urged.
Women are objectified and they are being treated as spoils of war, he said. The whole population of IOK, especially the youth are seething with anger and the resentment is palpable.
The main concern is the rescindment of Article 35-A which predates independence and had guaranteed Kashmiris their exclusive right to employment, education, and acquisition of land. This move, he said was taken to lay the foundation for relocating Hindu population in IOK and occupying the land of the Kashmiris in a model replicating the West Bank settlement.
This is a violation of the international principle of uti possidetis juris”, he said.
Muslims in India are being labeled as traitors or potential terrorists, he added. Kashmiris, Muslims in India and the people Pakistan are the main targets of the Hindutva zealots.
The President added that India has even gone as far as to openly threaten Pakistan with the use of nuclear weapons. Citing scientific estimates, he said that even a limited exchange of nuclear weapons would lead to the death of millions and a subsequent nuclear winter resulting in a global recession and mass migration of the affected population.
India, he said, has always deluded us and the world community into thinking that bilateral dialogue was an option, instead, it was a measure for maintaining the status quo. He spelt out that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is not a bilateral matter but in principle, it is a quadrilateral issue which includes Pakistan, India, the UN and the people of Kashmir.
With over 10 million diaspora community living all over the world, he said, we must leverage their strengths and influence in helping amass support for the Kashmiri people. Furthermore, he stressed on exploring the use of lawfare to help highlight the grave violations of humanitarian and international law taking place in IOK.
Ikram Sehgal, Chairman Karachi Council on Foreign Relations, Commodore Sadeed Malik, CEO Karachi Council on Foreign Relations and Ambassador Mustafa Kamal, Vice Chairman Karachi Council on Foreign Relations.