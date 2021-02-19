Two Policemen Die After Terrorist Attack in Jammu and Kashmir - Sources

(@FahadShabbir)

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) Two policemen died from wounds sustained in an attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, sources told Sputnik.

CCTV visuals show a militant opening fire at policemen.

The incident happened in the Baghat area of Srinagar at about 1 pm local time (7:30 GMT).