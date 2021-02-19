Two Policemen Die After Terrorist Attack In Jammu And Kashmir - Sources
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 19th February 2021 | 02:35 PM
Two policemen died from wounds sustained in an attack in the Indian region of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, sources told Sputnik
CCTV visuals show a militant opening fire at policemen.
The incident happened in the Baghat area of Srinagar at about 1 pm local time (7:30 GMT).