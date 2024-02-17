UNHCR Advisory Committee Urged To Prioritize HR Situation In IIOJK
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:17 PM
US-based Acting Chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yaseen Malik) and renowned representative of the Kashmiri Diaspora community, Raja Muzaffar, has called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Advisory Committee to prioritize the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state
MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2024) US-based Acting Chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yaseen Malik) and renowned representative of the Kashmiri Diaspora community, Raja Muzaffar, has called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Advisory Committee to prioritize the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state.
In an appeal lodged on Saturday, the appellant acting Chairman of the JKLF, Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar, said that the appeal recognizes the significant work undertaken by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in shedding light on the challenges faced by the local population, according to a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday.
Highlighting the groundbreaking report released by the Office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights (UN OHCHR) on June 14, 2018, which focused on human rights in Kashmir, Muzaffar emphasized the need for urgent attention and action. As Kashmiri residents, they eagerly await the results of the ongoing investigation initiated by OHCHR.
The appeal respectfully urges the UNHCR Advisory Committee to prioritize a visit to both parts of Kashmir, allowing them to gather firsthand information, engage with local stakeholders, and witness the challenges faced by the affected population. Furthermore, the UNHCR Advisory Committee is requested to acknowledge the OHCHR's findings, support their mandate, collaborate with them, and include their recommendations in discussions.
By acknowledging the OHCHR's reports and supporting their work, the UNHCR can play a crucial role in advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The appeal emphasizes the importance of the upcoming UNHCR Advisory Committee meeting in addressing the challenges faced by the affected population and calls for effective measures to be taken.
Raja Muzaffar concludes the appeal by expressing gratitude for the attention given to this matter and emphasizing the vital role of the UNHCR Advisory Committee in ensuring the protection and well-being of the Kashmiri people.
APP/ahr/378
Recent Stories
Two-day Sukkur trade exhibition & export awareness seminar inaugurates
PSL 9: Islamabad United win toss, opt to bowl first against Lahore Qalandars
3-days sports festival concluded in Neelulm Valley
LCCI demands crackdown on beggars at traffic signals
CM inaugurates dispensary in KP House Islamabad
LESCO detects 418 power pilferers in 24 hours
LESCO collects over Rs 16m from defaulters in 24 hours
10 nabbed for carrying illegal arms
Elections step towards promoting democracy: PM
188 kite seller held in grand operation
WASA disconnects 158 connections of defaulters
CED organizes training workshops for college teachers
More Stories From Kashmir
-
Miss Pakistan due in Mirpur for moot on 'Climate Change & Global Challenges'1 day ago
-
Government taking serious steps to ensure good governance: Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Cha ..3 days ago
-
JKLF is optimistic about the acquittal of its jailed supremo, Yasin Malik3 days ago
-
J&K National Front remembers Shaheed Maqbool Bhat, Afzal Guru on martyrdom anniversary9 days ago
-
Kashmiris to remember Shaheed Dr. Afzal Guru on his 11th martyrdom anniversary tomorrow9 days ago
-
SCO revolutionizes information technology in Azad Jammu and Kashmir10 days ago
-
PM AJK chaired meeting about agriculture, livestock10 days ago
-
Azad Kashmir Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq stresses development of technical education11 days ago
-
Kashmir Boat Rally held, marking advent of 3-day Kashmir Solidarity Day programs in AJK14 days ago
-
Kashmir Solidarity Day-a landmark to bring Kashmir freedom struggle to its logical ends15 days ago
-
Candle light vigil to be held in Brussels to mark Solidarity with Kashmiris: EU Kashmir Council15 days ago
-
AJK PM urges USA for early resolution of Kashmir dispute15 days ago