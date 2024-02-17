Open Menu

UNHCR Advisory Committee Urged To Prioritize HR Situation In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 17, 2024 | 09:17 PM

US-based Acting Chief of Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF-Yaseen Malik) and renowned representative of the Kashmiri Diaspora community, Raja Muzaffar, has called upon the United Nations High Commission for Human Rights (UNHCHR) Advisory Committee to prioritize the fast-deteriorating human rights situation in the illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir state

In an appeal lodged on Saturday, the appellant acting Chairman of the JKLF, Yasin Malik, Raja Muzaffar, said that the appeal recognizes the significant work undertaken by the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) in shedding light on the challenges faced by the local population, according to a message reaching and released to the media here on Saturday. 

Highlighting the groundbreaking report released by the Office of the UN High Commission for Human Rights (UN OHCHR) on June 14, 2018, which focused on human rights in Kashmir, Muzaffar emphasized the need for urgent attention and action. As Kashmiri residents, they eagerly await the results of the ongoing investigation initiated by OHCHR.

The appeal respectfully urges the UNHCR Advisory Committee to prioritize a visit to both parts of Kashmir, allowing them to gather firsthand information, engage with local stakeholders, and witness the challenges faced by the affected population. Furthermore, the UNHCR Advisory Committee is requested to acknowledge the OHCHR's findings, support their mandate, collaborate with them, and include their recommendations in discussions.

By acknowledging the OHCHR's reports and supporting their work, the UNHCR can play a crucial role in advocating for the rights of the Kashmiri people. The appeal emphasizes the importance of the upcoming UNHCR Advisory Committee meeting in addressing the challenges faced by the affected population and calls for effective measures to be taken.

Raja Muzaffar concludes the appeal by expressing gratitude for the attention given to this matter and emphasizing the vital role of the UNHCR Advisory Committee in ensuring the protection and well-being of the Kashmiri people.

