UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

University Of Agriculture Faisalabad Initiates Massive Campaign To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd August 2019 | 12:19 AM

University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates massive campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris

University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has initiated massive campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris, which will continue till the resolution of issue, to condemn massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has initiated massive campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris, which will continue till the resolution of issue, to condemn massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations.

In this connection, a seminar was held at New Senate Hall UAF here Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf urged the United Nations, OIC and other international organizations to play their due role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris must be granted their right to self-determination. He condemned Indian move to revoke 370 Article that give Occupied Kashmir an autonomous status.

The dispute must be resolved in accordance with resolutions adopted by the United Nations' Security Council, he added.

He said that at this time, terrorism in Occupied Kashmir is worse than in Bosnia and Palestine.

He said that UAF will take up the issue among all educational institutes across the globe. He urged the people to effectively use the social media so that their voices can be heard across the word.

UAF Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the issue of Kashmiris be settled as soon as possible with the right of self-determination and the world have to play their role in this regard.

Related Topics

India Resolution Senate Occupied Kashmir World United Nations Palestine Social Media All University Of Agriculture Faisalabad

Recent Stories

Punjab to be made exemplary province: Chief Minist ..

43 seconds ago

Yemeni Gov't Asks President to Expel UAE From Arab ..

30 minutes ago

Iran to Erase 4 Zeros From Sanctions-Battered Nati ..

32 minutes ago

Paddy varieties with good aroma, taste must be dis ..

57 minutes ago

UN to Close 22 Humanitarian Programs in Yemen in N ..

57 minutes ago

Trump Says Russia, Other Regional Countries Must S ..

57 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Kashmir

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.