University of Agriculture Faisalabad initiates massive campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2019 ):University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) has initiated massive campaign to express solidarity with Kashmiris, which will continue till the resolution of issue, to condemn massive Indian atrocities and human rights violations.

In this connection, a seminar was held at New Senate Hall UAF here Wednesday.

Addressing the seminar, UAF Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf urged the United Nations, OIC and other international organizations to play their due role to stop Indian terrorism in Kashmir. He said that Kashmiris must be granted their right to self-determination. He condemned Indian move to revoke 370 Article that give Occupied Kashmir an autonomous status.

The dispute must be resolved in accordance with resolutions adopted by the United Nations' Security Council, he added.

He said that at this time, terrorism in Occupied Kashmir is worse than in Bosnia and Palestine.

He said that UAF will take up the issue among all educational institutes across the globe. He urged the people to effectively use the social media so that their voices can be heard across the word.

UAF Dean Dr Masood Sadiq Butt said that the issue of Kashmiris be settled as soon as possible with the right of self-determination and the world have to play their role in this regard.